Watch this comically realistic take on "Every GAP Employee"

Carla Sinclair

The last time we posted a sketch by comedian Caitlin Reilly, she was pushing a pyramid scheme on her friends. But all pyramid schemes collapse, eventually, and now she plays the GAP employee (every GAP employee is this GAP employee) — you know, monotone fast-talk, empty compliments, speaking urgently into a headset to an unknown entity in the stockroom, promotions promotions promotions. Reilly is spot-on, per usual.