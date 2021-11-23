The last time we posted a sketch by comedian Caitlin Reilly, she was pushing a pyramid scheme on her friends. But all pyramid schemes collapse, eventually, and now she plays the GAP employee (every GAP employee is this GAP employee) — you know, monotone fast-talk, empty compliments, speaking urgently into a headset to an unknown entity in the stockroom, promotions promotions promotions. Reilly is spot-on, per usual.
Watch this comically realistic take on "Every GAP Employee"
