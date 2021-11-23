Where all your nice ripe tomatoes disappeared to this summer
Watch Sesame Street's Count cover Violent Femmes
Why is this so perfect? It's like Count von Count was made to sing Violent Femmes' "Kiss Off." Nice cameo by Guy Smiley too! Also see: "Start Wearing Purple" as sung by Sesame Street's Count screengrab via MONDO MASHO Thanks, Christopher! READ THE REST
Games Workshop kindly reminds players that the Imperium of Man is bad, actually
In the world of Games Workshop's Warhammer 40K, the evil demonic hordes of Chaos face off against legions of openly fascist Space Marines who subjugate the galaxy through violent imperialism. There are also some hives of cockroach-esque bug aliens that want to infest the galaxy; tribes of pugnacious Orks always looking for a fight; undead… READ THE REST
Thanksgiving dinner costs 14% more than last year
Thanksgiving might gobble up a few more dollars than it has in previous years. A study from the The Farm Bureau shows that Thanksgiving dinner for 10 people averages out at $53.31, 14% higher than last year. The turkey itself costs 24% more than last year, the group says; it's $23.99 for a 16-pound turkey.… READ THE REST
