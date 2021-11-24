Chips flavored like horse meat, poison blowfish, and maggot cheese

Prankster product maker MSCHF, who infamously produced the Lil Nas X sneakers with real human blood in them, are now hawking Illegal Chips flavored to taste like "banned" foods: horse meat; Fugu (aka poison blowfish); and casu marzu, the Sardinian cheese teeming with maggots. They are $12/bag. Here is the description of the flavors:

Horse Meat Beef: A red meat flavor in the style of steak or tartare that is slightly on the sweeter side. Notes of onion, mushrooms, thyme, mustard, horseradish, primed for a complimentary red wine pairing.

Blowfish Fugu White-fish Sashimi: A subtle seafood, umami flavor reminiscent of whitefish sashimi. Evokes ponzu, soy sauce, and mirin.

Casu Marzu Cheese: A blue/gorgonzola cheese, aged brie, and white cheddar. A distinctly sharp cheese flavor, but with lighter cheddar notes to round out the overall profile.