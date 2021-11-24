Cover to 1974 issue of Dr. Strange #1 sells for $408,000

Frank Brunner is perhaps best known for being the artist on Howard the Duck, but he did a lot of excellent sword and sorcery work for Marvel and independent publishers. His splended cover for Dr. Strange #1 (1974) recently sold for $408,000 at Heritage Auctions.

From the release:

When Doctor Strange was published in 1974, he was not yet a major Marvel character, but he has evolved into a major figure in the Marvel Comics Universe in the nearly six decades since. The Master of the Mystic Arts has solidified his stature through his role in MCU movies, as a character in Strange Tales and ultimately in his own title, with this image fronting the premiere issue.



"For original art from the 1970s to top $400,000 is incredible," says Heritage Auctions Senior Vice President Ed Jaster. "Frank Brunner's Doctor Strange covers set an unmatched standard for the character's artwork."