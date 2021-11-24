Here are 19 excellent questions about the deadly Capitol riot

New York Times bestselling author Don Winslow made a video asking 19 questions about the January 6th terrorist assault on the U.S. Capitol. I wonder if we'll ever get to the bottom of this? If the GOP takes the House in the mid-terms we'll definitely not get truthful answers.
- Why wasn't Donald Trump evacuated to the terror attack bunker in the White House during the January 6 attack like he was for the May 29, 2020 protest?
- How did the rioters know to target unsecured windows at the Capitol?
- How did they find Jim Clyburn's secret office?
- Why hasn't a single Republican member of Congress that was involved in January 6 been subpoenaed?
- Who planted pipe bombs outside Republican and Democratic headquarters the night before the attack?
- Why did Lauren Boebert tweet about Nancy Pelosi's movements during the attack?
- What advance knowledge did the FBI have?
- Why has Trump not been indicted for pressuring officials to overturn the election?
- How did Steve Bannon know the day before the attack?
- How many calls to Trump make between 1:10pm and 4:17pm on January 6?
- Who ordered the National Guard delay?
- Did Michael Flynn's brother stop help from arriving?
- Why were there more than 35 Capitol police officers investigated for their role in January 6?
- Which Republican officials gave insurrectionists tours of the US Capitol prior to January 6?
- Why are Republicans so scared of their January 6 phone records?
- Why did it take six months to form the January 6 committee?
- Why did it take nine months before the January 6 committee issued its first subpoenas?
- Why has there only been one public hearing in almost a year?
- Why hasn't a single member of the Trump family been subpoenaed?