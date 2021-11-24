I felt like I had taken a drug the first time I watched I'm Not The Girl Who Misses Much by the one and only Pipilotti Rist. Rist is an installation and video artist who makes work about the female body, which she often depicts through a surreal or abstract lense. "I'm Not The Girl Who Misses Much" was made in 1986, and features Rist manically dancing around a white room while repeating the title of the art piece, which is a line from the Beatles song "Happiness is a Warm Gun." This strange, beautiful video has always fascinated me due to the intense mood and feeling that it provokes every time I watch it.
"I'm Not The Girl Who Misses Much" is a strange, beautiful video about the female body
