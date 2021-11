These clips from the 1954 sci-fi movie Creature From the Black Lagoon are a sublime match with the song "Ocean Man" by Ween. "Ocean Man" never fails to get stuck in my head and play on a loop all day after I listen to it. https://youtu.be/tkzY_VwNIek

I also find the creature from the lagoon to be a giant cutie. I just want to hang out on the beach with him and listen to Ween all day.