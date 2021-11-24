Listen to this incredible finger-style guitar cover of "Billie Jean"

How are there two people just sitting there at the bar, not paying attention, I don't understand.
Also now I feel like a terrible guitar player.
This past Monday evening, I went to my first full concert since March 2020 to see Phoebe Bridgers perform. The whole show was wonderful, but she closed out the evening with a somber rendition of Bo Burnham's song "That Funny Feeling," from his recent Netflix quarantine comedy special Inside. I guess she's been playing the… READ THE REST
This "James Brown"-styled cover of Radiohead's creep would likely annoy James Brown, Radiohead and The Hollies, but it is, nonetheless, lovely. READ THE REST
Metallica released their fifth studio album in 1991. Though technically self-titled, the album is affectionately known as The Black Album, and is arguably the second-most memorable thing that Metallica contributed to popular culture, with bangers like "Enter Sandman" and "Nothing Else Matters." But the band's #1 most memorable and lasting mark on the world was… READ THE REST
