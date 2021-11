You might think that the story that Sharon Gilbert tells below is a summary of her next end times novel, but no! It's her a true tale of how an ET masqueraded as her husband Derek, then claimed to be Xerxes, and attempted to have sex with her. Fortunately, Gilbert recognized that this was all a ruse and pulled the faux Derek/Xerxes's face off to reveal the real reptile underneath!

"And he had little creatures with him this time…" she says. "They looked like gargoyles."