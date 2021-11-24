Woman sets fire to video gambling machine, subsequently shot by another person who wanted to keep playing

At a Houston, Texas convenience store, a woman because frustrated with a video gambling machine so she squirted it with lighter fluid and reportedly set it ablaze. This angered a second woman because "she couldn't play it anymore," according to Click2Houston. In fact, that individual was so infuriated she allegedly shot the woman who started the fire.

The gunshot victim is in the hospital but in stable condition. The suspected shooter was long gone by the time police arrived.