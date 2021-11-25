Hamilton Morris experiences the psychoactive effects of xenon gas

Hamilton Morris inhales xenon gas in this video about the fascinating way that the element xenon affects the human nervous system. Hamilton Morris, (son of Errol Morris) is an American documentarian, journalist, and scientist. He is also the creator and director of the investigative television show about drugs, Hamilton's Pharmacopeia.

Xenon gas acts as a dissociative when inhaled. Morris' xenon inhalation process begins when he fills up a condom with the gas from a metal canister. Then, he breathes in the xenon and a big smile immediately appears on his face. He informs us that, "It's certainly psychoactive, there's no question about it." Throughout the rest of the video, he inhales even more xenon and takes us along for the ride.

