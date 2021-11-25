Plumbers prepare for "brown Friday"

The Friday after Thanksgiving is known for more than unfettered capitalism— it's also a day full of plumbing nightmares. The disasters aren't limited to toilet trouble; many problems arise from garbage disposal misuse. Thanksgiving celebrations often involve too many cooks in a kitchen using appliances and foods they're not familiar with, which results in all sorts of things going down drains (like grease and fats and oils).

An Ohio plumber put out a reminder that garbage disposals aren't garbage cans, and he gave some advice to Thanksgiving cleanup crews.