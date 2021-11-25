Plumbers prepare for "brown Friday"

The Friday after Thanksgiving is known for more than unfettered capitalism— it's also a day full of plumbing nightmares. The disasters aren't limited to toilet trouble; many problems arise from garbage disposal misuse. Thanksgiving celebrations often involve too many cooks in a kitchen using appliances and foods they're not familiar with, which results in all sorts of things going down drains (like grease and fats and oils).
An Ohio plumber put out a reminder that garbage disposals aren't garbage cans, and he gave some advice to Thanksgiving cleanup crews.
McCoy says make sure to scrape leftover grease, oils and any food off any cookware and put it in the trash or an empty container. Though if anything does go down the drain, mixing baking soda and vinegar or even ice can help with cleanup.ABC Cleveland