Sharpen your brain with early Black Friday pricing on StackSkills Unlimited and Rosetta Stone

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

We know the holidays might make your pockets hurt from buying very important gifts, but that doesn't mean you should put the kibosh on treating yourself to the things you've always wanted, like higher education.

That said, we know university is not only tough, but also expensive. And, to be honest, college is for people who are youthful and can stay up until two in the morning studying, not you, someone who feels a little older, shall we say. For everyone looking to learn a thing or two, try The Unlimited Lifetime Learning Subscription Bundle ft. Rosetta Stone, here on sale for an early access Black Friday price.

There's so much to unpack here, so let's get started before this deal runs out. The key thing to know is that this bundle includes two different deals: unlimited access to Rosetta Stone and StackSkills Unlimited Online Courses, which you can use at your leisure whenever the mood strikes you to do some learning.

We all know the power of Rosetta Stone, but with this deal, you can learn up to 24 languages and gain fluency in basic conversational skills on your own time. The app also allows you to compare your accent and lingo to native speakers and uses TruAccent, the world's best speech recognition technology, to help get you going.

After you're done testing your chops on a new tongue, try learning absolutely anything else with StackSkills Unlimited. The included instant access to a pre-selected library of over 1,000 courses ensures there's something new for your to perfect. Over 350 qualified instructors will bring you up to speed on topics like IT, development, graphic design, finance, business, marketing, and just about anything else you're ready to sink your teeth into.

The cherry on top? If you decide you want to put your linguistics on the back burner or need a break from getting the lowdown on some knowledge, you can always come back to any or all of the apps when you feel like you need to again.

You can get The Unlimited Lifetime Learning Subscription Bundle ft. Rosetta Stone for $119.20 (Reg. $1794) with code BFSAVE20.