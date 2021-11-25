In 2020, this cursed image of a dilapidated Chuck E. Cheese animatronic in a landfill appeared online, and will forever haunt my mind. If you are planning on taking a stroll around the landfill, PLEASE make sure to bring your pepper spray in case you have a run in with Chuck. I've heard that he's a biter, and the last thing anyone needs is to get a case of rabies from this fellow.
This decaying Chuck E Cheese animatronic discovered in a landfill keeps me up at night
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- Creepy Interesting and Real
- Weird
Freaky surveillance video shows a real dog playing with a ghost dog
Jake DeMarco, 38, was watching live surveillance video of his dog Ryder playing in the backyard when he noticed something rather odd: Ryder was seemingly romping around with another dog. According to DeMarco, his entire yard is "secured by a locked high fence, and therefore impossible for a canine to scale." When DeMarco ran outside… READ THE REST
What is this weird humanoid figure flying over Glasgow, Scotland?
Lynsey Currie and her boyfriend captured this footage of a strange humanoid airborne above Glasgow, Scotland last week. It was "flying across the sky going from the northwest of Glasgow towards the southwest," Currie told Glasgow Live. Some are saying that it could be a balloon—similar to how one of the "jetpack man" sightings in… READ THE REST
What is this "censored" island that appears on Google Earth?
The Google Earth image depicts Vostok Island, a tiny coral island in the central Pacific Ocean. But why does it appear to be censored? What's going on there that They don't want us to see? The image has sparked a lively discussion on the r/GoogleMaps subreddit. The original poster comments that "it looks nothing like… READ THE REST
This super light umbrella keeps you dry and ready to face the elements this Black Friday
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. The weather — it's everywhere! Seriously though, with the cool temps blowing through at warp speed and flood-like rains coming quickly, you're going to need some protection from whatever the sky… READ THE REST
These eLearning bundles are on sale ahead of Black Friday
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. There's always more to learn, especially when you have time off for the holidays! This holiday season, you can use your time away from work to learn something that's practical and… READ THE REST
Add flavor to your food with Pre-Black Friday Doorbuster savings on truffle sauces
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. It's easy to find gifts for the techies or fashionistas in your life, but how about the self-proclaimed foodies? If you're looking to give a unique gift to someone on your… READ THE REST