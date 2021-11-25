This decaying Chuck E Cheese animatronic discovered in a landfill keeps me up at night

Mark Frauenfelder

In 2020, this cursed image of a dilapidated Chuck E. Cheese animatronic in a landfill appeared online, and will forever haunt my mind. If you are planning on taking a stroll around the landfill, PLEASE make sure to bring your pepper spray in case you have a run in with Chuck. I've heard that he's a biter, and the last thing anyone needs is to get a case of rabies from this fellow.