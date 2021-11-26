A hysterically bad lip reading of Dune

"Somedays you can't see your feet, but they're there."
Frank Herbert is rolling in his grave… because he's laughing hysterically.
"Loving the new Cowboy Bebop," tweets Smelford who posted this clip. I agree! In fact, I'd be much more excited to see the movie myself if it had that theme music and laugh track. Giddy-up! READ THE REST
While many people use 3D printers to spew out useless tchotchkes, this person demonstrates the actual utility of such advanced technology. I'm surprised these HDMI to garden hose adapters aren't readily available but I congratulate maddy_deee on their maker spirit and ingenuity. Here's a video demonstration of this remarkable innovation: (Thanks, Lux Sparks-Pescovitz!) READ THE REST
Back in January, I posted someone's very short clip of SpongeBob rapping a bit of "Frycook's Paradise," thanks to the deep learning magic of the 15.ai text-to-speech tool. But that was almost a year ago and the technology, along with SpongeBob's skills, has improved by leaps and bounds as evidenced by the above, produced by Negan Jeffrey. READ THE REST
