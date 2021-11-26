Air passenger reportedly refused to stop breastfeeding their cat

A passenger aboard a Delta Air Lines flight was reportedly breastfeeding her cat and refused flight attendants' requests to put the animal back in its carrier. The only evidence of this having actually happened is a purported photo, seen above, of an Aircraft Communications, Addressing and Reporting System (ACARS) message. From the New Zealand Herald:
The pilot requested Delta's Redcoat ground team meet the customer after landing to reprimand her.
According to an online source, the carrier was contacted for comment to confirm whether the incident took place.