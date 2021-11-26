Basketball jeerer ejected for allegedly telling LeBron James that she hopes his son "dies in a car wreck"

Los Angeles Lakers player LeBron James paused the action in the middle of a game in Indiana yesterday to ask officials to eject two people jeering him. According to at least one person at the game, the woman wished death on James' son: "I hope Bronny dies in a car wreck," she allegedly said. As the two hecklers were escorted from their astronomically expensive floor seats the curtside Karen pouted and pretended to wipe away mock tears.

Mean girl Laura Ingraham rushed to the heckler's defense, naturally: