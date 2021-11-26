Boston Market customers prepaid for Thanksgiving meals but found restaurant closed: "No employees … Sorry!"

Customers who ordered and prepaid for Thanksgiving dinner from Boston Market in Rancho Cucamonga, CA were sorely disappointed. When they arrived at the restaurant yesterday to pick up their food, the doors were locked with a sign that said, "No employees showing up today … We are unable to fullfill [sic] the orders!!! We are sorry!!!"

But there had obviously been at least one employee on the premises that morning to put up the sign. Rubbing salt into the wound, the restaurant had left the prepared, ready-to-go food stacked inside the restaurant where customers could see it.

Some customers had driven for an hour to pick up their holiday meals, according to CBS, and were stuck scrambling to come up with a last-minute Plan B.

From CBS:

In a Facebook post, David Kinder, who says he recently returned to work for Boston Market as an hourly shift manager, claims the walkout was the result of several weeks of mismanagement. In a series of posts that included his resignation letter, he wrote the store has been without a working water heater for three weeks, has only one point-of-sale system that work, his general manager was hospitalized last week, and the area manager who had been helping with some catering orders had already put in his notice and is leaving at the end of Thanksgiving week. "It's time for Boston Market corporate to stop being the 'fat cats' and reinvest in their facilities and their people," Kinder wrote in his two-page resignation letter. "What has been happening here is appalling. Fix it. But you won't fix it with me." In a statement, Boston Market says they will refund the orders of every guest "impacted by our Rancho Cucamonga store."