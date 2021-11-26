Man receives first 3D-printed prosthetic eyeball

Yesterday, Steve Verze received the first 3D-printed prosthetic eye that is far more realistic than traditional hand-painted options. According to Moorfields Eye Hospital in the UK, the 3D printed approach could also reduce the time it takes to measure, build, and fit a custom prosthetic eye from six weeks to two or three. From CNN:

The eye is more realistic than other alternatives, and is designed to have "clearer definition and real depth to the pupil," the hospital said.

Fitting traditional prosthetics requires a mold to be taken of the eye socket, whereas in 3D prosthetic eye development the socket is scanned digitally to create a detailed image.

Verze's functional eye was also scanned to ensure both eyes look the same.