North Korean who smuggled Squid Game on a flash drive will be executed by firing squad

A North Korean man who brought a copy of the South Korean science fiction series Squid Game will be executed by firing squad, reports Radio Free Asia. Six high school students who bought copies of the series on USB sticks will face punishment ranging from five years hard labor to life in prison. A seventh student, whose wealthy parents bribed officials with a $3000 payment, will receive no punishment, according to Radio Free Asia.

The arrest of the seven students marks the first time that the government is applying the newly passed law on the "Elimination of Reactionary Thought and Culture," in a case involving minors, according to the source.

The law, promulgated last year, carries a maximum penalty of death for watching, keeping, or distributing media from capitalist countries, particularly from South Korea and the U.S.