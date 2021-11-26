Take 70% off these eLearning course libraries and a VPN this Black Friday

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

Have you wanted to learn more about internet security, but don't know where to begin? This online course bundle might be the perfect launch point to start. Each year, our lives rely more and more on the internet, and each year, having good internet hygiene and keeping yourself and your sensitive information safe becomes more important. With the threat of cybercrime playing a bigger role in our lives, understanding the dangers and taking steps to safeguard yourself is paramount.

The Black Friday Mega Lifetime Bundle: StackSkills + VPN Unlimited + Infosec4TC + Stone River is the ultimate online internet skill and security e-learning package. This mega bundle covers everything, from the basics of ethical hacking to useful skills such as coding foundations, and it includes an award-winning VPN to boot. The bundle is on sale for only $37.50 when you use Black Friday promo code BFSAVE70 at checkout.

This bundle includes access to StackSkills and Stone River, two eLearning course platforms that feature nearly 2,000 individual courses spanning thousands of hours of online instruction. The courses cover coding, design, 3D animation, and more, all taught by expert online educators. Dozens of classes are added each month, so you'll always find new skills to learn.

Meanwhile, Infosec4TC is an industry leader in understanding and teaching the fundamentals of the internet security concerns of today and tomorrow. This platinum membership gives you access to courses on hot security topics such as ethical hacking, GSEC, and CISSP.

Finally, this collection includes KeepSolid VPN (trusted by more than 10 million users worldwide) to keep maintain your online privacy. KeepSolid utilizes military-grade 256-bit encryption to deliver reliable security, and its 500+ servers in 80+ countries deliver a highly enhanced internet experience.

Set out to learn industry-leading skills in the tech arena, understand the fundamentals of internet security, and do it all while surfing the web safely and confidently with this Black Friday Mega Bundle, on sale now for $37.50 with code BFSAVE70.

Prices subject to change.