The "Creepiest Mustard Commercial in Recorded Human History" makes me want my mommy

Popkin

The Creepiest Mustard Commercial in Recorded Human History will make you want your mommy. I eat French's mustard quite often, and I don't think I'll ever look at it the same after hearing this voiceover added to an vintage French's mustard commercial featuring a clown hotdog cook. The clown's eerie appearance in this commercial is one thing, but the voiceover makes me want to hide under the covers.