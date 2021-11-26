The Creepiest Mustard Commercial in Recorded Human History will make you want your mommy. I eat French's mustard quite often, and I don't think I'll ever look at it the same after hearing this voiceover added to an vintage French's mustard commercial featuring a clown hotdog cook. The clown's eerie appearance in this commercial is one thing, but the voiceover makes me want to hide under the covers.
The "Creepiest Mustard Commercial in Recorded Human History" makes me want my mommy
