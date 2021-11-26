This Black Friday, gift yourself a new skill with Doorbuster deals on e-learning courses

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

This 120-hour mega-course bundle is your chance to develop the skills necessary to be an effective manager and command a high income. In this bundle, students learn cutting-edge and in-demand skills such as Agile, PMP, Scrum, Sigma Six, and much more.

Have you wanted to learn to code but don't know where to start? This 10-course, 120-hour course bundle is the perfect launching pad. Learn competitive skills like HTML, Java, Ruby, and more at home and at your own pace and at a fraction of the cost of coding boot camps.

Adobe is the premier (ha-ha) fleet in the creative arts industry. Many Adobe functions are so commonplace, they've become almost essential on a new hire's resume. This bundle will take you from an Adobe zero to office hero by showing you beginner to advanced methods across the entire Adobe Fleet.

The piano has been called the gateway to all instruments, and this course bundle is your gateway to the piano. Get lifetime access to 27 hours of online lessons on theory, technique, and composition taught by some of the most successful online instructors.

Are you looking to make a winning investment in your future? Real estate is an excellent way to diversify your portfolio while maintaining growth and hedging against the stock market. This bundle introduces you to key real estate investment concepts such as pre-investing, commercial real estate, analysis, and how to invest with partners.

Learn to launch a successful online business and create a profitable side hustle, or pave the way for your retirement. Investing in an Amazon store is a great way to generate passive income and this course bundle has all the information to bring you from a complete beginner to someone armed with the information and confidence to make your beginning.

Online and specifically mobile gaming is a booming industry with a ton of potential financial upside. This Unity bundle will help you develop the foundations needed to start building and monetizing your very own games using one of the industry's leading game engines.

IT is one of the most reliable career paths in terms of salary parity and job market stability. This 16-hour certification bundle has everything you need to build your reputation as a CompTIA professional with classes on IT security, networks, cloud, and more.

Take control of your financial future and start planning for a better retirement with this comprehensive analysis and investing course bundle. Students will get a crash course in valuable investment strategies over 29 hours of online instruction covering stocks, FOREX, gold, cryptocurrency, and more.

Learn cutting-edge skills in the cyber security field with this comprehensive training bundle. Infosec4TC analyzes and covers the privacy and security concerns of today and the future. Courses cover ethical hacking, GSEC, CISSP, and other internationally recognized IT certifications.

This course bundle offers a deep dive into two hot-button digital investments that may prove to revolutionize commerce as we know it. Over 11 hours of online instruction students will learn the basics of NFTs, what they are and how to register them, as well as how to better understand the volatile world of cryptocurrencies.

Public speaking is one of the most important skills (and most common fears) a person can develop. Whether you're looking for personal or career development, this bundle will teach you to deliver show-stopping presentations with lifetime access to nine e-courses.

The Microsoft Office fleet is the most important tool in the modern worker's kit. Over 14 courses and 92 hours of instruction, students will learn to master common Office applications such as Excel, VBA, Teams, Word, and more.

Learning sign language is not just learning another language — it's bridging the gap and understanding those with communication impairments. This bundle teaches the fundamentals of ASL in practical and useful ways that will get you on your way to communicating in no time.

If you want to learn how to develop websites, JavaScript is one of the most essential languages to learn. This bundle covers everything JavaScript in easy-to-follow courses that will take even a total beginner and get them to a place where they can confidently develop their own projects.

Learn the necessary skills to enter the labor force with one of the sexiest jobs in IT: ethical hacking. This course bundle is comprised of 10 courses over 120 hours of instruction designed to develop the necessary tools and skills to become an ethical hacker.

Every year, cybercrime plays a bigger role in our society. Some people are frightened by this, while others see the need to develop the skills to become a cybersecurity pro. This course bundle teaches key concepts and in-demand skills in cybersecurity, threat analysis, and security planning.

Computer science has been one of the most in-demand skills coming out of college for the past twenty years. Now you can learn the requisite skills to have a booming career in the industry without the wait of a four-year education or the hefty price tag of a boot camp with this course bundle comprised of more than 700 e-lessons.

Game development is one of the most potentially lucrative and outright fun career options of the day. This bundle covers everything you need to know to start building your very own games with Epic's Unreal engine.

