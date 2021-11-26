When a bear paid a visit to a woman's house in Highland Lakes, New Jersey this month, she kindly asked it to close her front door — and although a little hesitant, that's exactly what her lumbering visitor does.
Watch a bear close a woman's front door when she asks
