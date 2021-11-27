"Beneath The Skin" by Ceclia Condit combines true crime and art in an unforgettable way

BENEATH THE SKIN (1981) by Cecelia Condit explores the grim side of female subjectivity as it merges a true crime story about an unsolved murder with personal nightmare imagery. The film has a hallucinatory quality to it, and is as beautiful as it is unsettling. I'm fascinated by all of the contrasting elements of this film, such as the relationship between light and dark, impersonal and personal, and dream vs. reality. This 11 minute film is the first notable work by Condit, who's gone on to make many more compelling videos since.

