Lauren Boebert screams "remove me from all my committees" without ever saying "remove me from all my committees."
Colorado's pride, GQP Rep. Lauren Boebert tells racist jokes about a colleague
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- Proud to be an American
33 Black Friday deals that fit perfectly in your budget
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. The holidays are supposed to be a joyous time, but with the ever-growing gift list you've got going, it's easy to feel more stressed than ever. Lucky for you, here's a… READ THE REST
This Black Friday, gift yourself a new skill with Doorbuster deals on e-learning courses
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Every year on Black Friday, we see incredible deals in every industry. TVs, appliances, toys, even vehicles. This roundup concerns a different Doorbuster story: skills. Each of the 20 items on… READ THE REST
Take advantage of huge Black Friday discounts on these apps and software deals
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Black Friday is here, and it's time to take advantage of the deals of the year. Whether you're using this unofficial holiday to get a head start on your holiday gift… READ THE REST