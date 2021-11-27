Commuter is an excellent song by Ceephax Acid Crew, whose music videos never contain a dull moment. The video to "Commuter" is full of trippy surprises, and you should check it out if you're in need of something mind-bending today. Ceephax Acid Crew (born Andy Jenkinson) is the brother of Squarepusher (Tom Jenkinson), who also makes awesome electronic music.
Commuter by Ceephax Acid Crew is a treat for the eyes and ears
