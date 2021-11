Dr. Anthony Fauci speaks to a morning news program about what we do and don't know about the new Omicron variant of COVID-19.

While we don't know much, and we need to give doctors and scientists time to analyze Omicron, it is extremely likely that our current set of vaccines will dull whatever impact it has.

"Our fate is in our own hands…it is absolutely essential that unvaccinated people get vaccinated and that the vaccinated people get boosters." — Dr. Fauci