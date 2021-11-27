Make your holiday cooking easier this season with this automatic stirrer for 20% off

If you're an at-home cook who is gearing up for all of the holiday cooking this season, you know the work that goes into making the dishes your family and friends love best. You also know there are some kitchen tasks that take forever to complete, and just aren't fun to do. The 3rd Generation StirMATE VS Variable Speed Smart Pot Stirrer is here to provide some much-needed assistance with the tedious task of stirring, and best of all, it comes at a huge discount thanks to this exclusive Black Friday deal.

Developed by professional chefs, the StirMATE VS provides an extra hand in the kitchen that standard cooking equipment can't provide. Its patented smart stirrer will save you time, and the trouble of wearing your arm out from endlessly stirring soups, stews, risottos, and so much more. Capable of self-adjusting to pots and pans ranging from 6" to 12" in diameter, and 3" to 9" in depth, the StirMATE will continue to stir for 10 hours on a full charge, depending on the viscosity of the dish you're preparing. The rechargeable Li-ion battery and charger adapter are both included.

The constant stirring action will prevent your foods from sticking or burning, and will save your pots from scorching. It's also virtually silent so you won't be distracted by any loud, whirring motors. Last but not least, the StirMATE has a low-profile and is small and compact so it can be stored easily with your other utensils. The only thing you'll be thinking about while you leave it stirring for hours on end is why you didn't pick up this handy helper sooner.

Straight from the mouths of other home cooks and chefs, it's received an impressive 4.2 out of 5 stars on Amazon out of over 800 reviews. So, you know it's been tried and tested in kitchens across America.

Normally, BoingBoing readers could pick up the StirMATE VS Variable Speed Smart Pot Stirrer for $59.99. However, exclusively for Black Friday, you can pick up this versatile kitchen assistant for an additional 20% off using coupon code BFSAVE20 at checkout. That means, for only $47.99, your dishes will be the talk amongst all your family and friends this holiday season.

Prices subject to change.