Score early Black Friday deals on 28 refurbished Apple products

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

Who doesn't love getting an Apple product for the holidays? This year, you can put a smile on your face or a loved ones with these newly refurbished Apple products that won't break the holiday budget.

From MacBooks and iMacs to iPads, this roundup has Apple products with a variety of specs that can be used for leisure or can increase professional productivity. Best of all, these refurbished products have early Black Friday discounts you don't want to miss out on, so let the shopping begin!

iMac

A large 21.5" display with a lag-free, Intel i5 quad-core processor, this iMac desktop comes complete with a keyboard and mouse. For designers and creatives, you can get faster graphics, 8GB RAM, and 500GB storage.

This model is older, but still efficient, featuring a 27" widescreen, fast processor, and stunning display clarity. With enough storage, this certified refurbished iMac will make multi-tasking better at an affordable price.

Working without the fuss of wires, but with the strength of a desktop computer is what this nearly new 21.5" Apple iMac is all about. With 16GB of DDR3 RAM, you can swiftly work on projects and have everything you need with the included keyboard and mouse.

With a grade "A" refurbished rating, take your browsing experience to the next level with the Apple iMac 21.5" Intel i5. Feeling nearly brand new, the 1.4GHz Intel quad-core i5 processor and 8GB DDR3 RAM will make it easy to smoothly work on important tasks without lag.

A silver 2012 model with a grade "A" rating, you can gift a virtually new iMac desktop for an early Black Friday discount. Specs include a 2.7GHz Intel quad-core i5 processor and 8GB DDR3 RAM.

A well-priced, all-in-one bundle with a grade "A" certified refurbished rating, this deal includes a 21.5" iMac 2014 computer, keyboard, mouse, and screen cleaner. It will arrive in near-mint condition and run like it's new.

A 2012 refurbished model, this is an ultra-thin version of Apple's esteemed iMac line. That means the same modern, all-in-one look but in a slimmer, lighter, more efficient package.

Here's a computer fit for the whole family with a 21.5" LED-lit screen to display pictures and videos at high resolution. This iMac refurbished model also includes Bluetooth, so you can connect wireless devices like keyboards and mice.

Productivity won't be an issue with this refurbished Apple iMac, which boasts a 2.9GHz Intel Core i5 Ivy Bridge Processor (4 total cores) and provides plenty of power. Throw in a keyboard, mouse, screen cleaner, and 32GB of RAM, and you got everything you need to get started.

This iMac makes an impact, with a gorgeous LED-backlit display and the specs to make it do whatever you want. For half the cost of a brand new computer, you can get an Intel Core i5 with 16GB of RAM and an impressive 1TB SATA HD for storing all of your important files and media.

For a great at-home or work experience, this certified refurbished 2014 iMac desktop computer has a wide 27" inch screen with a Retina 5k display. This desktop computer also comes with an Apple wireless keyboard and an Apple magic mouse.

A sleek and powerful model, this 2019 refurbished iMac desktop has a beautiful 4K display and is an awesome choice to get through daily tasks. Now with renewed 30% off pricing, this is a valuable option for designers, coders, or photographers.

Work efficiently on a wider 27" Display, faster Core i5 Processor and big 1TB Storage with this refurbished 2017 iMac all-in-one computer. It's now more than $500 off its regular price with an early Black Friday special.

Mac mini

For an economical price, this grade "A" refurbished Apple Mac mini is like buying a brand new one for half the cost. With significant specs like 2.5GHz, 8GB RAM, and 500GB you can store your files with solid speed and performance.

For a great price, you get a refurbished Mac mini, plus a generic keyboard, mouse, external DVD player, power cord, and HDMI cable all under $300. With 500GB of storage, you can save all your important documents and files whenever necessary.

If you want a compact computer for simple tasks at a more affordable price, this refurbished Apple Mac mini is the right one for you. A silver and wireless computer with 2.5GHz and 16GB of RAM, it's great for light workloads.

With a 1.4 GHz Intel Core i5 processor and a 7.7" compact size, you can get all the speed you need without the mess of wires.

Great for home use with an external monitor, this refurbished Apple Mac mini 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 gives outstanding computer performance without the expensive Apple price. The specs include 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SATA HD.

This refurbished Mac mini Intel Core i5 is useful for professionals who already have a monitor, mouse, and keyboard. It connects to the internet via Wi-Fi or Ethernet and has an added 128GB fusion drive for improved performance and storage capacity.

A 2018 refurbished model that comes in a sleek grey color, this Mac mini packs a 3.6GHz Intel Core i3 for light workloads. With a 7.7" size width, you can focus on your tasks or media without the desktop clutter.

If you already have an external monitor and need something with a lot of storage space, this refurbished Mac mini with 256GB is a great choice. Experience solid computer speed and performance with a 3GHz Intel Core i7 processor on this late 2014 year model.

MacBook

A lightweight 11.6-inch laptop, this MacBook Air includes an Intel Core i5 processor, 4GB of RAM, 128 GB of storage space, and 6 hours of battery life. It's almost $500 off its original price for the early Black Friday sale.

This refurbished MacBook Pro 13.3" is a solid, stylish, and mobile laptop computer that is ideal for anyone needing a computer for work or leisure. The specs include a 1.3 GHz Intel Core i5 processor, a 13.3-inch widescreen display, and integrated Intel HD 5000 graphics.

This early 2015 MacBook Air 13.3" model is ultra-thin and comes in Silver. With its dual-core Intel Core i5 processor that runs at 1.6 GHz, this option packs plenty of power on the go.

Looking for a big screen and mega storage? This 13.3" Mackbook Air with 128GB of storage will do the trick, now 52% for early Black Friday — a great choice for work, travel, or enjoyment.

iPad

Stream and browse your favorite shows or videos on this 9.7" iPad from 2017. You can take great photos with the 8MP iSight camera, and you'll have plenty of room to store them with 32GB of storage space.

An older 2018 refurbished model, this 6th Gen Apple iPad is a great compact travel option for work or vacation. The 9.7-inch Retina display offers a high resolution and a clear picture.

For a 52% early Black Friday discount, this refurbished Apple iPad Air 2 has 64GB of storage and comes in Space Grey. This iPad has a 10-hour battery life and Wi-Fi support, which is perfect for on-the-go work or activities.

Prices subject to change.