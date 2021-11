When Prince changed his name to a signature glyph in 1993, Warner Brothers issues a 3.5-inch floppy with the symbol as a font so that print publications could use it instead of saying "the artist formerly known as Prince."

In 2014 Anil Dash acquired a copy of the floppy for his collection, and just last week he took it to his friends at Adafruit to extract the data.

Thanks to the good work of Adafruit, the symbol is now available on the Internet Archive.

🎸From the history of Prince (aka "The artist formerly known as Prince") — turns out a 30-year-old floppy can still boot up with some interesting data. (1/2)https://t.co/VNk1dgbzh5 — Internet Archive (@internetarchive) November 28, 2021

A little history of the Prince floppy and a couple photos from today's data recovery @adafruit with @anildash :) https://t.co/QkxpPf8fhZ will be posting the data to @internetarchive and @github soon! pic.twitter.com/8jbnWVuFpX — adafruit industries (@adafruit) November 22, 2021