Kitty and Mimmy's new umbrella is the first ever Hello Kitty animation from 1981

Kitty and Mimmy's New Umbrella is an adorable stop-motion animation from 1981. This 24-minute film is great for Hello Kitty fans of all ages. The plot is about Hello Kitty and her twin sister Mimmy, who receive umbrellas from their mother on a rainy day, and embark on an adventure. This sweet story is filled with ethereal eye candy, and will brighten your day.
YouTube description:
I present to you the first ever Hello Kitty animation ever! Kitty and Mimmy's New Umbrella was created in 1981 and was produced with stop motion animation. This was the first time anyone had ever seen an animated Hello Kitty special of any kind