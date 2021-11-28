Kitty and Mimmy's new umbrella is the first ever Hello Kitty animation from 1981

Kitty and Mimmy's New Umbrella is an adorable stop-motion animation from 1981. This 24-minute film is great for Hello Kitty fans of all ages. The plot is about Hello Kitty and her twin sister Mimmy, who receive umbrellas from their mother on a rainy day, and embark on an adventure. This sweet story is filled with ethereal eye candy, and will brighten your day.

