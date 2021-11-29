20 deals on toothbrushes and dental care gadgets, on sale this Cyber Monday

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

There's nothing more important to your overall well-being than the health of your teeth. Not only does daily dental maintenance keep your chompers healthy for years to come, but you'll also have a confident smile to boot.

This Cyber Monday, invest in your pearly whites with some of our favorite oral care products. Each of these deals is 20% off when you use promo code CMSAVE20 at checkout.

This toothbrush boasts 8,000 oscillating dynamic movements per minute to get any grime on your teeth without removing your enamel.

This device has the double-whammy of being a powerful sonic toothbrush and a patented UV-C docking base, earning it 4.2 out of 5 stars on Amazon.

This swanky brush eliminates 100% of bacteria and plaque with 48,000 micro-brushes per minute and 5 brushing modes.

It's easy to achieve a cleaner, brighter smile with a toothbrush capable of 31,000 sonic vibrations a minute, isn't it?

Two is better than one, no? This set is perfect for a his-and-hers splurge and two times the clean teeth.

This set is like the Cadillac of toothbrushes with a water flossing companion. It's ideal for anyone who hates using actual floss!

With charcoal-infused bristles and powerful vibrations, this minimalist brush is best for sensitive teeth and gums.

This Indiegogo funded toothbrush and speaker duo will make every morning a jam session.

This Kickstarter-funded toothbrush has earned 9 out of 10 stars on Tech Advisor for its gentle clean.

There's nothing like 2 years of premium toothbrushes to get you excited about your teeth.

Two is better than one, no? This affordable set is two times the smiles.

Any dental hygienist will tell you that scraping your tongue is just as important as using a good sonic toothbrush. This bundle comes with both to cover all your bases.

With this deal, you can get 1.5 years of brush heads and a fast-charging toothbrush in one.

This brush has 40,000 micro-brushes per minute for efficient vibration, getting rid of the most hard-to-brush grime.

The P80 automatically detects and alerts you when you're putting too much pressure on your pearly whites.

This powerful brush has 2 brush modes, a smart timer, and 4 brush heads, as well as a travel case.

With this amazing deal, you also get two bottles of natural tooth whitening toothpaste included.

This sleek and strong black toothbrush comes with 8 high-quality brush heads, so you'll be stocked up for months. You can also switch the brush heads out to share with your SO.

This Y-shaped electric toothbrush is unique for its ability to clean all around your teeth, saving you time in the morning.

This toothbrush has a patented sonic motor for a thorough clean.

Prices subject to change.