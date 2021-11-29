20 deals on toothbrushes and dental care gadgets, on sale this Cyber Monday

There's nothing more important to your overall well-being than the health of your teeth. Not only does daily dental maintenance keep your chompers healthy for years to come, but you'll also have a confident smile to boot. 

This Cyber Monday, invest in your pearly whites with some of our favorite oral care products. Each of these deals is 20% off when you use promo code CMSAVE20 at checkout.

FLUX Oscillating Electric Toothbrush with 3 Brush Heads – $30.39 with code CMSAVE20; originally $128

This toothbrush boasts 8,000 oscillating dynamic movements per minute to get any grime on your teeth without removing your enamel. 

TAO Clean Sonic Toothbrush & Docking Station (White) – $55.96 with code CMSAVE20; originally  $129

This device has the double-whammy of being a powerful sonic toothbrush and a patented UV-C docking base, earning it 4.2 out of 5 stars on Amazon. 

JetWAVE Sonic Toothbrush Double Set with Dual Charging Base – $46.36 with code CMSAVE20; originally $269

This swanky brush eliminates 100% of bacteria and plaque with 48,000 micro-brushes per minute and 5 brushing modes. 

Triple Bristle Original Sonic Electric Toothbrush with Tongue Cleaner – $47.95 with code CMSAVE20; originally $69

It's easy to achieve a cleaner, brighter smile with a toothbrush capable of 31,000 sonic vibrations a minute, isn't it? 

Triple Bristle Sonic Duo Rechargeable Toothbrush Set – $54.36 with code CMSAVE20; originally $109

Two is better than one, no? This set is perfect for a his-and-hers splurge and two times the clean teeth. 

Water Flosser, Sonic Toothbrush & Inductive Charging Base Set – $51.99 with code CMSAVE20; originally $79

This set is like the Cadillac of toothbrushes with a water flossing companion. It's ideal for anyone who hates using actual floss!

PomaBrush: Minimalist Silicone Electric Toothbrush – $95.20 with code CMSAVE20; originally $169

With charcoal-infused bristles and powerful vibrations, this minimalist brush is best for sensitive teeth and gums. 

Wavee W-1 Sonic Toothbrush & Speaker System – $147.99 with code CMSAVE20; originally $184

This Indiegogo funded toothbrush and speaker duo will make every morning a jam session. 

PomaBrush Ocean Edition Electric Toothbrush – $103.99 with code CMSAVE20; originally $179

This Kickstarter-funded toothbrush has earned 9 out of 10 stars on Tech Advisor for its gentle clean. 

Fairywill 508 Electric Toothbrush w/ 8 Brush Heads & Travel Case – $18.39 with code CMSAVE20; originally $39

There's nothing like 2 years of premium toothbrushes to get you excited about your teeth.

Fairywill Rechargeable Sonic Toothbrush, Replacement Heads, & Travel Case Bundle (2-Pack) – $26.39 with code CMSAVE20; originally $49

Two is better than one, no? This affordable set is two times the smiles. 

Fairywill E10 Sonic Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush w/ 8 Brush Heads & Tongue Scraper – $14.39 with code CMSAVE20; originally $26

Any dental hygienist will tell you that scraping your tongue is just as important as using a good sonic toothbrush. This bundle comes with both to cover all your bases.

Fairywill E6 Sonic Electric Toothbrush & 6 Dupont Brush Heads – $13.59 with code CMSAVE20; originally $22

With this deal, you can get 1.5 years of brush heads and a fast-charging toothbrush in one.

Fairywill P10 Ultrasonic Rechargeable Toothbrush w/ 4 Brush Heads & 2 Tongue Scrapers – $19.19 with code CMSAVE20; originally $34

This brush has 40,000 micro-brushes per minute for efficient vibration, getting rid of the most hard-to-brush grime. 

Fairywill P80 Pressure Sensor Electric Toothbrush with 8 Brush Heads – $26.39 with code CMSAVE20; originally $49

The P80 automatically detects and alerts you when you're putting too much pressure on your pearly whites. 

Mouth Armor Model X Ultrasonic Electric Toothbrush – $31.99 with code CMSAVE20; originally $149

This powerful brush has 2 brush modes, a smart timer, and 4 brush heads, as well as a travel case. 

Novashine Ultrasonic Toothbrush + 2 Toothpaste Bundle – $60.79 with code CMSAVE20; originally $89

With this amazing deal, you also get two bottles of natural tooth whitening toothpaste included. 

AquaSonic Black Series Toothbrush & Travel Case with 8 Dupont Brush Heads – $31.99 with code CMSAVE20; originally $189

This sleek and strong black toothbrush comes with 8 high-quality brush heads, so you'll be stocked up for months. You can also switch the brush heads out to share with your SO. 

SymplBrush Starter Kit – $135.20 with code CMSAVE20; originally $189

This Y-shaped electric toothbrush is unique for its ability to clean all around your teeth, saving you time in the morning.

ToothShower Sonic Toothbrush – $39.99 with code CMSAVE20; originally $79

This toothbrush has a patented sonic motor for a thorough clean. 

