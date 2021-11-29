Britain running out of booze

The United Kingdom, where more than half of adults drink alcohol at least weekly, is running out of stuff to drink because of driver shortages.

The drinks industry associationsaid that it was taking up to five times longer for some of its members to import wine and spirits than a year ago. It also said rising costshave been passed on to importers by freight forwarders having to pay more for scarce drivers.Ed Baker, managing director ofwine distributor Kingsland Drinks,said his company fills around 185 million bottles of wine every year, equal "to about one in every eight bottles" drunk in the United Kingdom.

The UK government is outright denying that there's a problem, perhaps to avoid panic buying—a thing Britons seem unable to cope with without violence.