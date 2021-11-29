Capitol rioter starring in Jesus Christ Superstar asserts "divine" authority to judge

Last week, the FBI arrested James Beeks, 49, of Orlando, Florida, for his alleged role in the January 6 attack on the US Capitol. According to prosecutors, Beeks is affiliated with the Oath Keepers. A US Justice Department report explains that the Feds were able to track down Beeks is because he's currently starring as Judas in a touring production of Jesus Christ Superstar. From CNN:

In court today, Beeks apparently asserted his "divine" authority and, as such, the US laws don't apply to him.