Capitol rioter starring in Jesus Christ Superstar asserts "divine" authority to judge

Last week, the FBI arrested James Beeks, 49, of Orlando, Florida, for his alleged role in the January 6 attack on the US Capitol. According to prosecutors, Beeks is affiliated with the Oath Keepers. A US Justice Department report explains that the Feds were able to track down Beeks is because he's currently starring as Judas in a touring production of Jesus Christ Superstar. From CNN:
In court today, Beeks apparently asserted his "divine" authority and, as such, the US laws don't apply to him.
"That's all gobbledygook," Chief Judge Beryl Howell of the DC District Court said. "Mr. Beeks, you should be quiet unless spoken to."
Beeks' outbursts parroted the Sovereign Citizen movement — a belief that government institutions are fraudulent and thus followers do not have to abide by them — though Beeks told Howell the term 'Sovereign Citizen' was an "insult" and an "oxymoron." […]
"A defendant who rejects the jurisdiction of the court…rejects the rule of law," Howell said, "is typically not released pre-trial," though the judge eventually released Beeks on GPS monitoring when he finally agreed — after speaking privately with his lawyer — to cooperate.
"I cannot erase from my mind what occurred before this," Howell said before listing the conditions, which included "no contact with anyone known to be an Oath Keeper."