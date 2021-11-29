Department of Defense unveils new UFO research wing

On November 23, 2021, the US Department of Defense announced the creation of a new taskforce dedicated to tracking and researching unidentified aerial phenomena: the the Office of the USD(I&S) the Airborne Object Identification and Management Synchronization Group (AOIMSG).

Okay so it's not the catchiest name ever. And the acronym doesn't help either (I guess the Sentient Worlds Observation and Response Department was taken?). But here's how they describe it:

The AOIMSG will synchronize efforts across the Department and the broader U.S. government to detect, identify and attribute objects of interests in Special Use Airspace (SUA), and to assess and mitigate any associated threats to safety of flight and national security. To provide oversight of the AOIMSG, the Deputy Secretary also directed the USD(I&S) to lead an Airborne Object Identification and Management Executive Council (AOIMEXEC) to be comprised of DoD and Intelligence Community membership, and to offer a venue for U.S. government interagency representation.

Under the direction of Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks, AOIMSG will try to come up with better metrics to assess and UAPs. As she explained at a forum a few weeks before the announcement, the DoD had previously struggled with inconsistency in the way they were reporting on UAPs. As NewsWeek summed up well:

Haines said that Congress and the government were largely concerned that the UAPs could pose threats of earthly origin to aircraft or national security, while conceding that concerns about possible extraterrestrial threats cannot be fully ruled out despite a lack of evidence. "The main issues that Congress and others have been concerned about are basically safety of flight concerns and counterintelligence issues," said Haines. "Of course, there's always the question of, is there something else that we simply do not understand that might come extraterrestrially?"

It's unclear what impact (if any) this might have on To The Stars Academy, the DoD-contracting UAP research and media firm lead by former Blink-182 frontman and current Angels & Airwaves frontman Tom Delonge, who famously wrote a song where the only words are "It would be nice to have a blowjob from your mom."

