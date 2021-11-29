Despite continuous prime-time attention by a fawning media, Chris Christie fails to sell over 2,500 copies of his book

Ex-New Jersey Governor Chris Christie is best known for three things:

Closing Island Beach State Park during a government shutdown then taking an expensive taxpayer-funded family holiday there. His disastrous handling of the deadly lane closure of the George Washington Bridge, which he is suspected of ordering to exact revenge on a mayor who didn't support his reelection bid. Running against Trump by declaring him unfit to lead (January 4, 2016: "Showtime is over. We are not electing an entertainer-in-chief. Showmanship is fun, but it is not the kind of leadership that will truly change America.") and becoming an embarrassing Trump sycophant after failing in the primary (February 26, 2016: "There is no one better prepared to provide America with the strong leadership that it needs both at home and around the world than Donald Trump.").

You'd think Christie would be a pariah, but for some reason the news channels like to bring this Tony Soprano-esquwe sleaze ball on their shows and act like he's some kind of respected statesman. For the last few weeks its been impossible to turn on the TV and not see Christie lying and backpedaling every terrible thing he's said and done for the last ten years or so. Despite the countless hours of free promotion for his new book, he's only managed to sell 2,300 copies in it's first week, making it clear that no one but the new station thinks this double-talking know-it-all is worth anything other than making fun of.

From Press Run: