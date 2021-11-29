If Harold Fox's art isn't on your radar, you're missing out

Harold Fox is an outstanding painter who's shown his work at the La Luz De Jesus Gallery in Los Angeles five times, which is how I recently found out about him. I wish I would have known about his work earlier in my life. His detailed painting style and characters remind me a bit of Joe Coleman, which is what caught my eye when I first saw some of his stunning paintings of pirates.

If you didn't make it out to the 2020 showing at the La Luz De Jesus Gallery, you can check out Fox's show "Working Days End" in this video: September 2020 Exhibition: Harold Fox-Working Days End.

You can also see his currently available artworks here.