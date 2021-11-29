Israel bans all foreigners from entering — except "important" Miss Universe contestants

Because of the new coronavirus variant, Omicron, Israel says it is banning all foreigners from entering the country — except, that is, Miss Universe contestants.

"This is an event that will be broadcast in 174 countries, a very important event, an event that Eilat, too, is very much in need of," Tourism Minister Yoel Razvozov said.

And thus the women contestants of the upcoming Miss Universe — a competition that judges women almost entirely on their looks and which was owned by Donald Trump for almost 20 years until his creepiness finally forced him out in 2015 — are getting waivers, allowing them to remain in Israel to participate in the beauty pageant starting December 12.

From Reuters: