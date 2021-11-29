Protect your Internet footprint better with 20 Cyber Monday deals on VPN subscriptions

Hackers and Internet thieves are everywhere these days, and the threat of your systems and devices being breached means that keeping your PC safe these days isn't really an option. Going offline is also a rarity, and being connected to the world wide web only subjects you more to the digital pirates looking to steal your information.

Subscribing to a VPN service keeps your computer secure from unwanted cyber-attacks whether you're using a personal or public WiFi connection. Additionally, most will let you stay incognito to avoid unwanted government surveillance or if you're simply hoping to eliminate any online footprints from your sensitive data such as bank information, passwords, and more.

This Cyber Monday is the perfect time to step up your Internet security game and choose from these 20 options for maximum VPN protection. A number of them even come with a huge 40% off discount when you use code CMSAVE40 at checkout.

One of the most popular VPNs on the net, NordVPN double-encrypts its connections to keep you anonymous while online. It's also garnered 5-star reviews from outlets like CNET and PCMag.

TenBestVPNs calls FastestVPN "one of the most promising VPN services in the market," and it's easy to see why. The service not only offers 200 worldwide servers, but also extras like anti-malware software, an ad blocker, and a NAT firewall.

Need robust security? SurfShark VPN provides military-grade, AES-256 encryption to keep your browsing habits private, a no-log policy, and a kill switch that takes you off the web should your connection fail.

Tired of waiting for shows to come out in your region? Unfortunately, some shows are totally off-limits where you live, but BulletVPN's servers make it appear that you're living somewhere else entirely!

Using a VPN on just one of your devices won't help you much if your other devices aren't protected. With this Disconnect VPN deal, you can protect your privacy on up to three devices; use it to cover your phone, computer, and another web-connected device.

If you travel often, a VPN is a must. After all, you'll likely find yourself using Wi-Fi at the airport or in your hotel. SlickVPN's HYDRA protection keeps your connection secure, no matter which network you access.

Featured on outlets like HuffPost, Wired, Forbes, and more, Seed4.Me lets you both browse privately and bypass geo-restrictions. Not only does it hide your own IP address, but it'll assign you a new one that makes you appear as if you're accessing the web from another location. You can even use one account to cover all your devices.

Most people know that browsing the web on public networks is risky, but did you know that even your private connection at home can be monitored by your ISP? VPN Unlimited provides maximum protection without throttling your browsing speeds, which is why it's trusted by over 10 million users.

WifiMask is a VPN service that encrypts your connection and effectively makes you "transport" to a new location, complete with a new IP address. This lets you bypass content restrictions, which is especially useful if you live in an area where a show you've been dying to watch isn't available in your region yet.

With over 1,000 servers in more than 100 countries, you can enjoy your favorite HD content virtually anywhere, whether you're into movies, sports, or TV shows. In fact, users gave Ivacy 5 out of 5 stars on Trustpilot.

Who needs a VPN service provider when you can set one up yourself? Hop lets you use your own private server at home, which you can access at a local coffee shop or while you're traveling overseas.

Stop internet snoops from stealing your data by subscribing to BelkaVPN. With a built-in kill switch and AES 256-bit encryption, you'll be able to stream and access content to your heart's content without your online activity getting exposed.

If security is what you're looking for in a VPN, look no further than iProVPN. This service offers split tunneling that only allows select traffic to pass through its servers. Speaking for servers, iProVPN offers P2P-friendly servers for easy sharing.

Featuring 256-bit encryption, VPN.asia lets you enjoy the content you want to access without worrying about your information getting stolen. It also works in the background, so your speeds won't be throttled while streaming on services like Netflix or Hulu.

You may have comprehensive VPN coverage, but what about your friends and family. If you have a relative who's particularly susceptible to web-based threats, this bundle can help and more. This deal offers 3 accounts, each of which can cover 5 different devices. It's the perfect family gift!

Not all VPNs are made equal. Some of them log your activity while you're connected to them — in the event of a data breach, your information can be exposed, which defeats the purpose of using a VPN altogether. AdGuard's zero-logging policy ensures you don't have to worry about that.

If you're looking for a long record of reliable protection, it doesn't get much better than Private Internet Access. PIA has provided users over 10 years of privacy and anonymity and offers over 35,000 servers worldwide. It's no wonder outlets like PCMag and Tom's Guide both gave it Editor's Choice awards.

While the benefits of security outweigh any possibility of throttled speeds, you shouldn't have to settle for one or the other. Hotspot Shield offers unlimited bandwidth and prevents your ISP from viewing your web activity, so your speeds won't ever get throttled by what you access.

While VPNSecure offers everything you can expect from a reliable VPN service, including a zero-log policy and torrent support, it also comes with a complimentary ad blocker. Browse safely without dealing with pesky ads!

Share the gift of privacy this holiday season with this two-account FastestVPN bundle. Each account can cover five devices, so that means up to 10 devices can enjoy complete anonymity, malware protection, split tunneling, and more.

Prices subject to change.