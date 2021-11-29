South Dakota governor blocks voter-approved cannabis legalization

South Dakota Snow Queen Kristi Noem, who serves as governor of the state with 860,000 residents, used legal loopholes to block a voter-approved measure to legalize pot for medical and recreational use.

From Reason:

South Dakota voters made history last November by simultaneously approving ballot initiatives aimed at legalizing recreational and medical use of marijuana. The success of the broader initiative, Amendment A, was especially striking because it prevailed by an eight-point margin in a state that is mostly Republican and largely conservative. But thanks to a legal challenge backed by Republican Gov. Kristi Noem, Amendment A was almost immediately tied up in litigation, and last Wednesday the South Dakota Supreme Court definitively overturned it, ruling that the measure violated the "single subject" rule for constitutional amendments.