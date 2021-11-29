Almost forty years since Ozone, Turbo, and Special K first popped and locked on the big screen, the action figure artisans at Super7 have brought us Breakin' toys! The 3-pack of figures even includes Turbo's magic broom as seen in the iconic clip below. Push it to pop it! Rock it to lock it! Break it to make it!
Thirty-seven years after Breakin' was released, you can finally get action figures of Turbo, Ozone, and Special K!
