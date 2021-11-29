Thirty-seven years after Breakin' was released, you can finally get action figures of Turbo, Ozone, and Special K!

David Pescovitz

Almost forty years since Ozone, Turbo, and Special K first popped and locked on the big screen, the action figure artisans at Super7 have brought us Breakin' toys! The 3-pack of figures even includes Turbo's magic broom as seen in the iconic clip below. Push it to pop it! Rock it to lock it! Break it to make it!