This GOP congressperson tells FOX a very different story than CNN

This Republican reenforces vaccine hesitance on FOX, yet claims to be a huge proponent of vaccination on CNN.
Scum.
Donna Marino, 63, of West Haven, Connecticut allegedly stole $600,000 over 20 years from her husband. How? She convinced him that he had Alzheimer's. After getting caught by her husband's adult daughter, Marino reportedly admitted to police that she had been putting his retirement checks in someone else's account, had pawned some of his stuff,… READ THE REST
On Sunday night in Queens, New York, James Reyes, 32, reported to police that he was the victim of a carjacking and a 7-year-old boy with special needs was in the vehicle at the time. Turns out only the first part of that was true. He reportedly lied about the kid so that police would… READ THE REST
In 2015, Xeni wrote about wellness huckster Belle Gibson, who lied about having cancer and was helped in her money-raising wheeze by a crowd of enablers: "The reality of living with cancer whomps us over the head every day. And the make-believe thinking that liars like Gibson promote does real harm to real people." Six… READ THE REST
