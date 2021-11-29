To avert disaster, Canada taps strategic maple syrup reserve

Canada is evidently having a maple syrup shortage. Luckily, they planned ahead.

CNN:

Amid shortages, Canada is tapping into its strategic reserves. This time, for maple syrup.

The Quebec Maple Syrup Producers, a leading trade group, said it is releasing roughly 50 million pounds from its strategic maple syrup reserves, almost half of the stockpile, Bloomberg first reported.

Canadian maple syrup is displayed for sale at a gift shop in downtown Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, on Monday, Nov. 25, 2013. Photographer: Ben Nelms/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Canadian maple syrup is displayed for sale at a gift shop in downtown Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, on Monday, Nov. 25, 2013. Photographer: Ben Nelms/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The government-supported organization, which is often called the OPEC of maple syrup, uses its reserves to control syrup prices and supply. As of 2020, Quebec produced 73% of all maple syrup in the world, and its biggest customer by far is the United States, which accounts for around 60% of Canada's export volume.