Watch: Speedy gentleman wrecks 4 cars before flipping his own

A gentleman driver barreled down a residential street in Boston, managing to "heavily damage" at least four parked cars before flipping his own car. He and his passenger then escaped from the scene, according to NBC10 Boston, but the driver was later caught by police.
The driver, whose identity hasn't been released, "is being charged with reckless operation and will be summoned to court," says NBC10.
Footage of the spectacle was caught Thanksgiving morning by home surveillance video:
Here is a longer version of the video, which includes good samaritans showing up to help.