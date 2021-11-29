Watch: Speedy gentleman wrecks 4 cars before flipping his own

A gentleman driver barreled down a residential street in Boston, managing to "heavily damage" at least four parked cars before flipping his own car. He and his passenger then escaped from the scene, according to NBC10 Boston, but the driver was later caught by police.

The driver, whose identity hasn't been released, "is being charged with reckless operation and will be summoned to court," says NBC10.

Footage of the spectacle was caught Thanksgiving morning by home surveillance video:

WILD VIDEO: Crash overnight near Mass Ave in Roxbury where eyewitnessss say two guys in a car came speeding down Chesterton Street—crashing and flipping their car. They ran from the scene. 5 other parked cars heavily damaged. 🎥:Eric Samayoa pic.twitter.com/m2iGtbHfQ7 — Kathryn Sotnik NBC10 Boston (@KatNBCBoston) November 25, 2021

This is video of the car the two men were driving —which they ditched following the crash— and ran off. @NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/I6kUW5hCjR — Kathryn Sotnik NBC10 Boston (@KatNBCBoston) November 25, 2021

Here is a longer version of the video, which includes good samaritans showing up to help.