We bought my daughter a far-out astronaut backpack for traveling with her cat, but it's got nothing on this portable fishtank called a "Katsugyo Bag." In development by Ma Corporation in Japan, this, um, reefcase is apparently outfitted with technology to keep the water oxygenated and at the correct pressure.

According to a translation of the Katsugyo Bag description on Instagram, you could use it to "bring home the fish you caught and the live fish you bought at the market!"

(Luxurylaunches)