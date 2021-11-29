Hope you all had a lovely Thanksgiving.
What are you doing here and where are my horses?
Giant, disconcertingly realistic bread plushie
It's been a while since I ordered two of something just for the hell of it, but I ordered two of these enormous bread plushies from Amazon. Be sure to check the larger 39.3-inch option. You wouldn't want to receive the 31.4-inch option and miss out on 7.9 inches of extra loaf. READ THE REST
Soup Nasty: woman arrested after throwing spicy menudo in server's face
A woman who threw hot soup at an employee in a Temple, Texas restaurant was arrested Wednesday and charged with assault. As is now often the case, the abusive behavior might have gone unpunished were it not for viral video of the coup de soup. After calling to complain, Martinez "returned to the restaurant and… READ THE REST
Nuclear reactors, hotels, and two San Francisco Bay area landmarks are featured in this video on construction mistakes
The eastern span of the Emperor Norton Bridge and the Millennium Tower make this episode of construction mistakes and disasters, however I found the opening video of Liyang Star City being destroyed particularly lovely. READ THE REST
