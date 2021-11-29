When I first saw this video of a creepy sculpture of a woman's face in a river, I didn't realize how giant this stunning piece is

When I first saw this video of a creepy sculpture of a woman's face in a lake, I didn't realize how giant this stunning piece is. If you skip to 0:35 in the video, you'll see the sculpture's giganticness as Ruben Orozco Loza works on it. He made this piece as a commentary on climate change, and had it placed in the River Nervion, which is located in Bilbao, Spain. Although the message behind this piece is heavy, I would be pleasantly surprised to come across "Bihar" while taking a swim.

YouTube description: