When I first saw this video of a creepy sculpture of a woman's face in a river, I didn't realize how giant this stunning piece is

When I first saw this video of a creepy sculpture of a woman's face in a lake, I didn't realize how giant this stunning piece is. If you skip to 0:35 in the video, you'll see the sculpture's giganticness as Ruben Orozco Loza works on it. He made this piece as a commentary on climate change, and had it placed in the River Nervion, which is located in Bilbao, Spain. Although the message behind this piece is heavy, I would be pleasantly surprised to come across "Bihar" while taking a swim.
YouTube description:
People in the city of Bilbao recently woke up to a disturbing sight: a sculpture in the River Nervion, depicting a young girl, eyes wide open, who appears to be drowning. It's the work of a Mexican artist named Ruben Orozco Loza. Titled "Bihar," which means 'tomorrow' in Basque, the work of art is meant to provoke conversations about sustainability and climate change. The artist told a Spanish news outlet that he wants people to consider how "their actions can sink us or keep us afloat."