"Woody" is a Christmas tree with a giant talking face who spreads terror at a mall in Canada during the holiday season

Popkin

If you're planning on visiting the Mic Mac mall this holiday season in Dartmouth, Canada, then wear a sturdy pair of running shoes. You never know when you may need to flee for your safety in the presence of "Woody", an extremely creepy christmas tree with a giant animatronic face. Jimmy Fallon made the keen observation that Woody shares a few similarities with the 'Red Light, Green Light' Younghee doll from the hit series Squid Game on Netflix. Merry Christmas!