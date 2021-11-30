Gentleman buys a Lamborghini with Covid relief aid. Now he's going to prison

In 2020, a Texas gentleman received more than $1 million after duping the government into giving him Covid relief funds for his "employees." But since Lee Price III, age 30, didn't actually have any employees to help out, he instead helped himself to essential items such as a $14,000 Rolex and a $233,000 Lamborghini Urus, not to mention a $2,000 jaunt to a strip club.

Now he is going to prison for more than nine years for fraud and money laundering.

From The Seattle Times:

All told, Price received more than $1.6 million after filing fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program loan applications with multiple banks around the country, using much of the money to buy high-priced items and to pay off outstanding debt, federal prosecutors said. "Mr. Price hopes that others will learn from his reckoning that there is no easy money," Tom Berg, Price's lawyer, told The Washington Post in an email. "He has the balance of the 110-month sentence to reflect, repent and rebuild his misspent life."

Welp, it was fun while it lasted.